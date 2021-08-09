Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.6% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $16,918,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $453,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $368.73. The stock had a trading volume of 928,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,474,242. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

