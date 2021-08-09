Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Lowered by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,213. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $63.56.

