Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XSLV opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $48.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.