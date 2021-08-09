Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Get Investar alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $235.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52. Investar has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Investar by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.