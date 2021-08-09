Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) recently:

8/6/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. "

7/27/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/20/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.82 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.45.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

