Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for IAMGOLD (IAG)

IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2021 – IAMGOLD had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3.50 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

6/11/2021 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.99.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 16.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 381.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 893,899 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 86,381 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

