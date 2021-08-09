Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Primerica (PRI)

Primerica (NYSE: PRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company's mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company's sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company's clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. "

7/31/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/24/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/6/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock.

PRI stock opened at $148.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,782. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,584,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after buying an additional 114,296 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

