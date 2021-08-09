Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSR. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $94.99 on Thursday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

