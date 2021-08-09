iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.58.

IRTC opened at $50.05 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.82 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

