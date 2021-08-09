iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,265,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 14,679,338 shares.The stock last traded at $147.39 and had previously closed at $147.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

