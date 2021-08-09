iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after acquiring an additional 127,257 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

