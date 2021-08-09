iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after buying an additional 89,523 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.84. 44,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,525. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

