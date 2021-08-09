iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL opened at $138.86 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.