iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

