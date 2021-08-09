iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Cut by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 881,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 18.6% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $139,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $161.22. 190,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,427. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.