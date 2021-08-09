iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after acquiring an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after acquiring an additional 288,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.92. 5,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,101. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.02 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

