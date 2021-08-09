iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Trimmed by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,377,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 122,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.84. 15,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,327. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.