iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $150.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

