iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $128.97 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.