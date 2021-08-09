iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Position Reduced by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $191.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.85. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.