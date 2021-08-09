ITO Utility Token (IUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $226,314.16

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $226,314.16 and $3.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00141493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00146272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,845.84 or 0.99859487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.44 or 0.00778552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

