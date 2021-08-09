IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 226 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,274,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

