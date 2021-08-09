IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,785 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 44.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $191,384,000 after buying an additional 473,383 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

