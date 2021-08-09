IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.08. 17,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,215. The company has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.54 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.