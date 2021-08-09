IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.58. 46,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,827. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion and a PE ratio of -92.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.66. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,281,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,163,709 shares of company stock valued at $114,948,688.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.