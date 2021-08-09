IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 692.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

