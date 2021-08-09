Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 53,325 Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

