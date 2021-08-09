Jane Street Group LLC Invests $101,000 in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGC stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

