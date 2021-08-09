Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,233 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 158,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 131,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1,626.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTE opened at $9.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $710.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.95.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

