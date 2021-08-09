Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 667,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 92.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 429,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 60,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 1,621.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 676,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 637,331 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $979.83 million, a PE ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.80. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

