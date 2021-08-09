Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $6.56 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

