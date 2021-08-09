Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Down 4.3%

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 4,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 483,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

