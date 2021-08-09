Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

GNK opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $727.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 940,000 shares of company stock worth $15,214,250. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

