Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 377,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

