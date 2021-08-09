Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $181.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.69. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $119.28 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

