Jet2’s (JET2) “Top Pick” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their top pick rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,313.50 ($17.16) on Thursday. Jet2 has a 12-month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,230.68.

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total value of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.