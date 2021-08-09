JMP Securities Raises Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $77.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

