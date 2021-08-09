JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.01. 246,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,503,163. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $472.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.