JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $355.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROP. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $484.96.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $487.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

