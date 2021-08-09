Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Jumia Technologies to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.65. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.64.

JMIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

