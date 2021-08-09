KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.71 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

