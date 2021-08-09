Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $21.81

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.81, but opened at $22.91. Kelly Services shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $901.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.92.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
