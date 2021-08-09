Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $21.81

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.81, but opened at $22.91. Kelly Services shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $901.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

