Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital began coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $2.54 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.35.

Shares of KELTF stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

