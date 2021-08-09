Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 4,970 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,413. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

