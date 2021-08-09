Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 400 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $76.29. 4,556,553 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.