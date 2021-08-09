Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund accounts for 1.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.38% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 999,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 87,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

Shares of MUA stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.