Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 3,430 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

