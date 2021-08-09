Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 612 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $118.34. The company had a trading volume of 74,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,563. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

