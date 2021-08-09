Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.69. 17,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,613. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $299.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

