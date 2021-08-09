KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invacare in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invacare’s FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

IVC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

IVC opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $307.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.85. Invacare has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invacare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invacare by 33.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

